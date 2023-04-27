Logo
Mobileye lowers annual revenue forecast
FILE PHOTO: The listing of Mobileye Global Inc., the self-driving unit of chip maker Intel Corp, is seen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, at Times Square in New York City, U.S., October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

27 Apr 2023 06:46PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 06:46PM)
Mobileye Global Inc on Thursday lowered its forecast for annual revenue, hurt by increasing competition from start-ups as well as automakers developing their own driver-assistance products.

Shares of the Jerusalem, Israel-based company fell 13 per cent in trading before the bell.

The autonomous driving technology company now expects revenue to range between $2.07 billion and $2.11 billion from $2.19 billion and $2.28 billion estimated previously.

Competition is intensifying in the assisted driving market as Nvidia and Qualcomm are trying to make inroads into the market.

The timeline for autonomous vehicle deployment due to tough regulatory scrutiny and delayed commercial adoption of the technology has also left investors worried.

Mobileye, however, posted revenue of $458 million in the first quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $454.7 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Source: Reuters

