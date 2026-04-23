Mobileye raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand

April 23 : Mobileye Global raised its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, buoyed by steady demand for its advanced driver-assistance systems, sending the company's shares up more than 13 per cent in premarket trading.

The company has benefited from car manufacturers restocking their supplies after an inventory glut last year, and a growing shift toward advanced self-driving technologies is also driving demand for its computer vision chips and software.

Mobileye said its first-quarter results reflect a stronger-than-expected start to 2026, after its ADAS technologies were also picked by Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra for at least six upcoming models.

The company reported revenue of $558 million for the first quarter ended March, compared with analysts' average estimate of $515.6 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

It now expects 2026 revenue to be between $1.94 billion and $2.02 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $1.90 billion and $1.98 billion. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.95 billion.