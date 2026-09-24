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Modal Labs in talks to raise funds at $15 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reports
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Business

Modal Labs in talks to raise funds at $15 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reports

Modal Labs in talks to raise funds at $15 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

24 Sep 2026 06:49AM
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Sept 23 : AI startup Modal Labs is in discussions to raise new financing at a roughly $15 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Modal raised $355 million in May at a valuation of $4.65 billion, Reuters had previously reported.

The startup helps AI companies access the chips they need to run AI tools and has a sandbox product that allows developers to test their code, increasingly created through AI, before embedding it in their products.

Modal Labs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

Source: Reuters
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