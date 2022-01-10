Logo
Business

Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
FILE PHOTO: People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

10 Jan 2022 08:44PM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 08:55PM)
:Moderna Inc said on Monday it expected to record sales of about US$18.5 billion in 2022 from contracts for its COVID-19 vaccine, and about US$3.5 billion from potential additional purchases including booster candidates updated for variants.

The company in November said its sales could be in the range of US$17 billion to US$22 billion in 2022.

Moderna said it was in active discussions for additional COVID-19 vaccine contracts this year.

The company also said it was developing a booster vaccine candidate, called mRNA-1273.529, that targets the fast-spreading Omicron variant and expects it to advance into clinical trials in early 2022.

Booster doses of the company's current COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron at both 50 microgram and 100 microgram dose levels, the drugmaker said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

