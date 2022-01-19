Logo
Moncler says key data on customers safe despite hacking incident
FILE PHOTO: Models present creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

19 Jan 2022 04:09AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 04:19AM)
MILAN: Italian luxury down jacket maker Moncler said that key data on its customers was safe following a cyber attack it suffered last year, after some data was released on the dark web on Tuesday.

Updating on a hacking incident that hit the group in December, Moncler said some data obtained from the company had been released on Tuesday after the luxury group rejected a ransom demand.

The stolen data concerned employees, former employees, some suppliers, consultants, business partners and some customers registered on its website.

But Moncler said in a statement that this did not include customers' credit cards or means of payments information. The company said it did not store such information on its systems.

It was not clear specifically what type of information had been stolen and released, and Moncler could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company added in its statement that a temporary interruption to its logistics services had not caused a material impact on its economic results.

Source: Reuters

