Meaty opportunities for alternative proteins in Asia

SINGAPORE: It seems people around the world can’t get enough of protein.

In Asia, the consumption of meat and seafood is expected to increase 78 per cent by 2050, according to a report by Singapore-based consultancy Asia Research and Engagement.

With the meat and dairy industries already accounting for about 14.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, such growth will have serious consequences for the fight against climate change.

One solution to this impending crisis is alternative proteins, and businesses have been quick to capitalise on the potential in the sector.

According to Barclays, the alternative meat sector accounted for about 1 per cent of the global US$1.4 trillion meat industry in 2019. But this is expected to rise to 10 per cent by the end of the decade, to an estimated total of US$140 billion.

Asia is likely to drive much of that growth. In China alone, the plant-based meat market is already a third larger than that in the United States.

According to the Good Food Institute, plant-based meat, egg and dairy companies enjoyed a major share in a record investment year.

The Good Food Institute is a non-profit supporting the alternative protein ecosystem.

In 2020, investors looking for sustainable alternatives to animal protein pumped in US$3.1 billion, according to Good Food Institute.

That is three times the amount for 2019 and half the entire investment raised in an entire decade (US$5.9 billion between 2010 and 2020).

Good Food Institute Asia Pacific's acting managing director Mirte Gosker said the most successful food techs were founded a decade ago in the United States.

These businesses now have a track record in the bio-mimicking of meat.

In Asia, more start-ups are being established, with the aim of creating similar products, which cater to local palates.

One such start-up is Hong Kong-based Avant Meats. It is angling its cell-based foods to the tastebuds of its Asian customers.

It came up with lab-grown fish fillets, using the cells of real fish. Seed funding of more than US$3 million is helping the development of a new product – fish maw, grown in a lab.

Fish maw is a traditional Chinese delicacy – and the premium varieties can cost thousands of dollars per kilogramme.

"We would like to work on a product that resonate and emotionally connect with consumers in this part of the world, Asia. So that’s why we picked a very traditional culinary ingredient to work on," said Ms Carrie Chan, Avant's co-founder and CEO.