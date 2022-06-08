Beyond the piggy bank: How parents teach young children about money

Natalie and Travis are examples of how Gen X and millennial parents are teaching their kids about money earlier than past generations.

According to financial literacy startup Playmoolah, a key part of starting young is building what it calls financial-emotional resilience.

“What this means is that we grow up with different money narratives. We could say money is a source of conflict, or money is the root of all evil. But we begin to rethink some of these narratives. It could be transformed, for example, to money as a tool for a flourishing life or money can be an enabler for dreams to come true," said Playmoolah co-founder Audrey Tan.

"So you begin to think about how we relate to money and build a relationship with money. We can begin to regulate how we feel and how we think around money,” she added.

While Playmoolah teaches children aged seven and above as well as young adults, at the Institute for Financial Literacy, even expectant parents are coming for courses.

“Perhaps they relate back to their own years of growing up ... when they were a bit fuzzy about how to get a right relationship with money. Perhaps they had some issues with a not-so-healthy relationship from the perspective of how to grow their wealth. So they feel that they want to get some foundations right with the baby coming,” said Mr Lawrence Tan, one of its associate trainers.

While experts say the concept of saving for a rainy day can be taught to children as young as three, by the time they are teenagers, investing concepts can be brought in.

Mr Tan said this is also when young people become more aware of the consumption culture around them.

“When they grow older, they are exposed to more temptation, distractions, fads that they see on social media," said Mr Tan.

"So then you have to sharpen their focus as to the difference between needs and wants. Delayed gratification should be something which is encouraged and rewarded, like putting aside something today or foregoing something today for something more valuable down the road. This then aligns with the concept of investment because you are putting aside something for a yield later down the road.”