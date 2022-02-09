Luxury 'spa-cation' for your dog? COVID-19 pandemic drives innovation, offerings for pets

SINGAPORE: Call it a dog’s life.

Odin the poodle recently went on a luxury island staycation at one of the top hotels in Singapore.

The pet “spa-cation" came complete with a pampering Ayurvedic spa package, VIP treatment, and premium prices to match.

This very important pooch is the furkid of Sharon Sim, who counts Odin as a member of her family.

“Definitely the the mindset around the pet is that he’s part of the family," said Ms Sim.

“I have three kids. Two teenagers and a dog,” she added.

The poodle is just one of the growing number of pampered pets around the world.

According to one estimate, pet ownership around the world more than doubled in the first half of 2020 compared to 2019. But before the pandemic, pet care was already one of the fastest growing industries worldwide.

According to Future Market Insights, the sector is forecast to exhibit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6 per cent between 2021 and 2031, in comparison with 4.2 per cent CAGR between 2016 and 2020.

“Humans are very happy and willing to spend a lot of money on their children. A pet can be a bit of a substitute in that regard," said Mr Richard Skinner, retail and consumer leader at PwC Singapore.

"I must admit my wife spends more on the dog’s hair cut than I’m allowed to spend on my own haircut. So we see it even in our own family,” he added.

Dog owner Ms Sim estimates that she spends about S$400 a month on her poodle’s daily necessities.

“Spending and taking care of his health is number one priority for us as pet owners, We want him to have a very balanced diet. And healthcare for the pet is also very important.”