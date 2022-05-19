Energy crunch: How firms can stay competitive amid rising electricity costs

SINGAPORE: At contract manufacturer Racer Technology, the assembly line runs 24/7.

Heavy machines consume large amounts of electricity, making products such as COVID-19 test kits, hearing aids, and smart wearables.

Racer has eight factories globally. At its facility in Singapore, a 120-strong team makes cancer cell equipment and microfluidic chips.



Because of power supply and manpower issues, components are built in the company’s factories in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Founder and CEO Willy Koh said the company's electricity bill is currently about S$30,000 a month. This is expected to rise to S$70,000 in the coming months.

As such, Racer is making plans to switch to solar energy, a move that is expected to shave 15 per cent off its electricity costs.

Racer has already implemented five-day work weeks for office staff to save on air-conditioning use. But as a permanent fix, it is moving most of its heavy equipment to factories overseas.

"We need to consider long-term plan and power ... Look into how best to keep costs down in terms of scheduling," said Mr Koh.

"Factory 4.0 is all about real time. You can actually run even one shift or two shifts with proper management because now you have the data to look into it," he added.

Racer Technology is among firms that are rethinking the way they operate.

Higher electricity bills have put a dampener on recovery hopes as businesses still face supply chain disruptions and manpower woes.

In the space of a year, Singapore’s energy benchmarks quadrupled, due to high fuel prices and supply disruptions.

Four electricity retailers exited the market as wholesale electricity prices soared.

At the same time, electricity tariffs for households also rose.

According to Dr David Broadstock, senior research fellow at the Energy Studies Institute at the National University of Singapore, the outlook for the next few months does not look optimistic.

Dr Broadstock said that the market conditions in recent months have been driven by a significant energy crunch, and that the pressure on energy commodities, natural gas and oil, will not dissipate in a hurry.