Femtech in Singapore: Is women-centric health technology the next big thing?

SINGAPORE: Healthcare technology tailored for women is a booming market, with global funding for start-ups in the sector crossing the US$1 billion mark for the first time this year.

Given that women make up half the population of the world, the sector has a huge potential market, but it is also a market that has historically been underserved, especially in Asia, said experts.

Exacerbating the problem, many women themselves lack awareness of their health issues.

Healthcare industry analyst Suchismita Das of Frost and Sullivan calls female technology (femtech) the “stepchild” of digital health.

She argues that it is time to go beyond general health treatments that do not take gender differences into account.

Femtech refers to products that use technology to improve women’s health.

“Women’s health is usually misunderstood as just reproductive health. But a woman’s body shape and a man’s body shape are different. Yet, when a woman goes for hip replacement surgery, she is receiving general prosthetic implants that were designed by a man, on a man and for a man – because the clinical trials were conducted on a basis of a man’s body and body shape," said Ms Das.

"There are other similar examples. In chronic conditions such as diabetes, women experience different symptoms to men. So in an era of precision medicine and precision health, we need to acknowledge that it is time for women to receive gender-specific treatment and care,” she added.

This access gap is what femtech businesses hope to bridge.

Mr Rio Hoe and Ms Guadalupe Lazaro founded Ease Healthcare in 2019.

The couple say that the business was inspired by their own personal experiences accessing sexual and reproductive health services in Singapore.

“We faced different barriers along the way, such as the stigma of going down to a clinic or the judgment from doctors. So we wanted to change things,” said Ms Lazaro.

The result was the creation of a telemedicine platform that aims to make healthcare more accessible, convenient and discreet.

Users can book online medical appointments, and medications are delivered within four hours - in personalised and discreet packaging.

The start-up recently received seed funding of US$1.3 million – the largest femtech round in Southeast Asia. The funding was led by Insignia Ventures.