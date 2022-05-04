Hold the booze: The bubbling business of non-alcoholic drinks

SINGAPORE: Non-alcoholic and low-alcohol drinks are shaking up the global beverage industry amid the growing wellness movement around the world.

Along with this, more customers are willing to pay top dollar for beverages that do not have booze in them.

According to NielsenIQ, the market for no- and low-alcohol wines, beers and spirits was worth US$3.1 billion last year.

Sales of low alcohol wines, beers and spirits rose by 8.1 per cent, with non-alcoholic versions doing even better, rising by 33.2 per cent.

This is a trend observed by Mr Benedict Poh, bar manager at modern Indian restaurant Firangi Superstar.

Mr Poh estimates that about 15 per cent of customers opt for zero-proof or low-ABV (alcohol by volume) cocktails – a percentage that has been increasing throughout the years.

Industry insiders and market watchers said that the preference for non-alcoholic or low-alcohol drinks has risen as people become more health conscious. Restrictions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic also played a part.

“We are seeing this across all demographics in Singapore. People are being more health conscious as a whole. Although they drink alcohol, they're still conscious of the health impacts of drinking too much alcohol so they switch to zero or low alcohol alternatives,” said Mr Jarred Neubronner, senior analyst at Euromonitor International.

Under restrictions implemented during the pandemic, alcohol was not allowed to be sold and consumed after 10.30pm in F&B outlets. These restrictions were lifted at the end of March.

According to Mr Poh, this meant that many diners chose to start drinking earlier, and hence switched to no- or low-alcohol options, so that they could continue safely imbibing throughout the evening.