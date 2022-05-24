Enjoy your stay: Pandemic pivot opens new doors for hotel sector

SINGAPORE: “We have one job in hospitality. It’s to make people who walk through our doors happy."

Mr Marcus Hanna, managing director at Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford, takes this objective seriously.

It has seen him through the challenges over the past few years - first when borders closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and visitor arrivals plunged to the lowest in four decades, then when Swissotel was asked to pivot from a luxury hotel to quarantine facility.

“In March 2020, STB (Singapore Tourism Board) called all the hotels to the auditorium at their office and asked us whether we would be willing to do this. And obviously hotels were a bit nervous because it was something different, something that we’ve never done before,” said Mr Hanna.

The change from luxury hotel to quarantine facility meant many changes to operations.

“We had up to 1,600 (quarantine) guests at any one time staying in the hotel. So you can imagine the challenges that come with delivering 1,600 meals. Breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said Mr Hanna.

He added that on some days the hotel received about 1,000 packages for their guests, all of which had to be delivered to rooms in the 73-storey hotel.

These deliveries were not just food items – the hotel once took delivery of a piano. However due to health protocols, it was not possible to send the piano to the recipient in quarantine.