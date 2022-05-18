'Why don't you help me manage': How a research analyst started his own fund

SINGAPORE: Making decent money for his clients, and not sacrificing family time. These are two measures Terence Wong would count as successes when he looks back at his life in 10 years' time.

Mr Wong, founder and CEO of Azure Capital, has been in the investment field for more than two decades, starting out as an award-winning research analyst.

During the early days of his career, he said, he was “very busybody, a kaypoh”.

“Before I retired as a head of research as an analyst, I had already known 400-plus listed companies. The founders are very close (to me). They are not my golfing buddies, but my kopi buddies.

"I had the management of listed companies and CEOs coming to me and saying: ‘You have some very interesting investment ideas. I have some money, why don’t you help me manage'.”

In 2015, he started his own fund management business. It was a steep learning curve.

“Even though i knew how to pick good stocks, I didn't exactly know how to start a company. So I had to just learn everything. There was a lot of humility involved.”

Putting together a team took him several months. It was more than a year before the fund went live.

By then, market sentiment had shifted and Mr Wong had to convince investors that they should remain on board.

"The markets were rocky and people were averse to investing," said Mr Wong, adding that about 60 to 70 per cent of his initial investors were contacts from his previous job.