Business

Mongolian PM discusses EV investment, cooperation with Elon Musk
Business

Mongolian PM discusses EV investment, cooperation with Elon Musk

Mongolian PM discusses EV investment, cooperation with Elon Musk

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his security detail depart the company’s local office in Washington, U.S. January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

07 Jun 2023 10:29AM
BEIJING : Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene and Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussed potential investment and cooperation in the electric vehicle sector at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, a statement issued on behalf of the Mongolian government said.

Musk and the Mongolian government talked about a potential joint research venture on the use of ﻿rare earth elements and battery minerals, the statement added.

Resource-rich Mongolia is endowed with extensive deposits of rare earth minerals and copper, which are critical materials in the electric vehicle supply chain.

The country recently commenced production at the Oyu Tolgoi mine, one of the world's largest known copper and gold deposits, which is slated to eventually produce more than 500,000 metric tons of copper a year.

Source: Reuters

