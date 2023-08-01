Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Monolithic Power forecasts weak quarter on semiconductor woes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Monolithic Power forecasts weak quarter on semiconductor woes

01 Aug 2023 04:47AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Monolithic Power Systems forecast current-quarter revenue slightly below estimates on Monday, signaling weakness in some areas of the semiconductor industry, sending the company's shares down 4 per cent in after-market trading.

Despite a boom from artificial intelligence (AI) applications, chip sales still face weakness in certain end markets from the reeling effect of disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The maker of circuit-level power solutions sees revenue between $464 million and $484 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30. The midpoint of the range came in below the $473.5 million estimate, according to Refinitiv data.

Kirkland, Washington-based Monolithic Power sells power solutions used in cloud computing, and telecom, automotive, industrial applications.

In the quarter ended June 30, the company's revenue decreased 4.3 per cent to $441.1 million, slightly higher than the average analyst estimate of $440.3 million. It earned $2.82 per share, also higher than estimate of $2.80.

Sales to storage and computing customers, the largest end-market for Monolithic Power, grew 1.8 per cent to $124.5 million. Its second-largest revenue line, automotive, jumped 71 per cent to $104.4 million.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.