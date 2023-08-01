Monolithic Power forecasts weak quarter on semiconductor woes

Monolithic Power Systems forecast current-quarter revenue slightly below estimates on Monday, signaling weakness in some areas of the semiconductor industry, sending the company's shares down 4 per cent in after-market trading.

Despite a boom from artificial intelligence (AI) applications, chip sales still face weakness in certain end markets from the reeling effect of disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The maker of circuit-level power solutions sees revenue between $464 million and $484 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30. The midpoint of the range came in below the $473.5 million estimate, according to Refinitiv data.

Kirkland, Washington-based Monolithic Power sells power solutions used in cloud computing, and telecom, automotive, industrial applications.

In the quarter ended June 30, the company's revenue decreased 4.3 per cent to $441.1 million, slightly higher than the average analyst estimate of $440.3 million. It earned $2.82 per share, also higher than estimate of $2.80.

Sales to storage and computing customers, the largest end-market for Monolithic Power, grew 1.8 per cent to $124.5 million. Its second-largest revenue line, automotive, jumped 71 per cent to $104.4 million.