Montana to become first US state to ban TikTok

WASHINGTON: Montana Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday (May 17) signed legislation to ban the Chinese-owned TikTok from operating in the state, making it the first US state to ban the popular short video app.

Montana will make it unlawful for Google and Apple's app stores to offer the TikTok app within its borders. The ban takes effect Jan 1, 2024.

TikTok, which has over 150 million American users, is facing growing calls from US lawmakers and state officials to ban the app nationwide over concerns about potential Chinese government influence over the platform.

In March, a congressional committee grilled TikTok Chief Executive Chew Shou Zi about whether the Chinese government could access user data or influence what Americans see on the app.

Governor Gianforte, a Republican, said the Bill will further "our shared priority to protect Montanans from Chinese Communist Party surveillance."

TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, said in a statement the Bill "infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana by unlawfully banning TikTok", adding that they "will defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana".

The company has previously denied that it has ever shared data with the Chinese government and has said the company would not do so if asked.

Montana, which has a population of just over 1 million people, said TikTok could face fines for each violation and additional fines US$10,000 per day if they violate the ban. It takes effect Jan 1, 2024.