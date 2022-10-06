Logo
Business

Moody's cuts Pakistan's rating to Caa1
Moody's cuts Pakistan's rating to Caa1

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the Moody's Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

06 Oct 2022 11:09PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2022 11:56PM)
Moody's cut Pakistan's sovereign credit rating on Thursday (Oct 5) by one notch to Caa1 from B3, citing increased government liquidity and external vulnerability risks, following the devastating floods that hit the country earlier this year.

The floods, caused by abnormal monsoon rains and glacial melt, have submerged huge swathes of the South Asian country and killed nearly 1,700 people, most of them women and children.

The floods will also raise Pakistan's external financing needs, raising the risks of a balance of payments crisis, according to the rating agency.

Moody's outlook on Pakistan remained unchanged at negative.

Source: Reuters

