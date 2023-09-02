Logo
Business

Moody's lifts 2023 US growth forecast, cuts China's for 2024

FILE PHOTO: People walk in Liberty State Park while the Manhattan skyline is visible in the background, in Jersey City, New Jersey, U.S., July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

02 Sep 2023 12:40AM
LONDON : Credit rating agency Moody's raised its 2023 U.S. economic growth forecast on Friday but cut its estimate next year for China, saying that while the risk of a recession had fallen in the United States, China's challenges were mounting.

"We have raised our growth forecast for the United States' economy to 1.9 per cent in 2023 from 1.1 per cent in our May outlook, acknowledging the strong underlying economic momentum," Moody's said in a report.

The firm, now the only big three agency to have a top notch triple A rating for the U.S. following Fitch's downgrade last month, kept its 2024 growth forecast at 1 per cent, saying that high interest rates would act as a brake on the economy.

"We believe that it will be difficult for the Fed to achieve a sustained fall in inflation to its 2.0 per cent target if current economic conditions persist," Moody's said.

"A few quarters of below-trend growth is required, in our view, to prevent overheating."

In contrast, it said China was facing "considerable growth challenges" stemming from weak business and consumer confidence amid economic and policy uncertainty, continued property sector woes and an aging working population.

Moody's kept its growth projection for this year at 5 per cent but cut its 2024 forecast to 4.0 per cent from 4.5 per cent previously. It rates China at A1 with a stable outlook, which is four notches below the U.S.'s top Aaa grade.

"Data from China suggest that the economic recovery from a prolonged zero-COVID policy remains muted, as the reopening momentum seen in March, April and May appears to be waning," Moody's said in its report.

"We believe that low consumer confidence is holding back household spending, and economic and policy uncertainty will continue to weigh on business decisions".

Source: Reuters

