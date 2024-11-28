Logo
Business

Moody's places Sri Lanka's rating under review for upgrade after bond-exchange offer
FILE PHOTO: A general view of city's skyline, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

28 Nov 2024 01:45AM
Moody's has placed Sri Lanka's Ca long-term foreign currency rating on review for an upgrade, the credit ratings agency said on Wednesday, following the government's bond-exchange offer that aims to complete the restructuring of international bonds.

The bond swap, launched on Tuesday, is an important part of the island nation's ongoing $12.55 billion debt restructuring and its efforts to stabilize the economy.

The country had defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time in May 2022, reeling under a severe crisis amid a heavy debt burden and declining foreign exchange reserves.

Moody's also assigned a provisional Caa1 credit rating to Sri Lanka's new U.S. dollar-denominated debt issuances, which are part of its bond-exchange offer.

Source: Reuters

