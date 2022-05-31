Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Moody's revises SoftBank outlook to 'negative' citing tech slide, leverage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Moody's revises SoftBank outlook to 'negative' citing tech slide, leverage

Moody's revises SoftBank outlook to 'negative' citing tech slide, leverage

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

31 May 2022 05:14PM (Updated: 31 May 2022 05:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's SoftBank Group Corp had its credit outlook cut to "negative" from "stable" on Tuesday by ratings agency Moody's Investors Service which cited a decline in the value of its portfolio and estimated the tech investor's leverage had risen.

SoftBank this month reported a record loss at its Vision Fund unit as tech valuations slid, with founder and Chief Executive Masayoshi Son promising to rein in investing activity and preserve cash.

In an effort to raise cash, SoftBank hopes to list chip designer Arm after a deal to sell the business to Nvidia fell apart after hitting regulatory hurdles.

Moody's said the deal's collapse "showcases the challenges around quickly realizing full value for such stakes" and added that SoftBank's attempt to list Arm "faces execution risk in the timing and valuation".

SoftBank asked Moody's to withdraw its ratings in 2020. The conglomerate said the latest assessment "is based on their subjective assumptions and hypotheses with no reasonable basis for support".

The company has emphasised its financial leeway, saying that its loan-to-value ratio was 20.4 per cent at March-end, an improvement on three months earlier.

Moody's said that, unlike SoftBank, it includes an $8 billion loan secured against the Arm stake in its measure of the group's leverage.

"It is unclear whether (SoftBank) will sustainably reduce its leverage," Moody's said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us