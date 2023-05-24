Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Moonfire Ventures raises $115 million to fund European tech startups and AI firms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Moonfire Ventures raises $115 million to fund European tech startups and AI firms

Moonfire Ventures raises $115 million to fund European tech startups and AI firms

FILE PHOTO: Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

24 May 2023 12:02PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Moonfire Ventures, launched in 2020 by former Atomico co-founder Mattias Ljungman, said on Wednesday that it had raised $115 million to invest in European startup technology firms and in the AI (artificial intelligence) sector.

The fund-raising by Moonfire Ventures highlights the growth in Europe of artificial intelligence, which has led politicians around the world to examine how AI could be better regulated.

"Europe has been a leader in AI and we find our best fit is to support the next generation of founders solving some of our greatest challenges within health, work, finance and gaming," said Ljungman in a statement.

The European Union's tech chief, Margrethe Vestager, said earlier this week that the EU and the United States are set to step up cooperation on artificial intelligence with a view to establishing minimum standards before legislation enters force.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.