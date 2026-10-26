Moonshot resets subscriber quotas after Kimi K3.1 Pro launch issues

BEIJING, Oct 26 : Chinese artificial intelligence startup Moonshot AI apologised on Monday for rate limiting and unnecessary quota consumption after its Kimi K3.1 Pro launch.

Here are some details:

• Beijing-based Moonshot said on its Kimi X account that it was offering to reset the monthly quota of all subscribers by 25 per cent, which it said equals one week's usage

• Subscribers with usage below 25 per cent reset to zero

• Moonshot said it also adjusted parameters to reduce unnecessary subagent calls and output length, referring to the delegation of tasks among AI agents and the total number of tokens generated in response to a prompt

• Moonshot previously had issues with computing capacity after K3 was launched

• Chinese AI labs are suffering from computing shortages following US chip export controls