More than 10 funds consider making strategic proposals to Toshiba -NHK

TOKYO : More than 10 investment funds are considering making strategic proposals, including a potential buyout, to Toshiba Corp after the Japanese conglomerate said it would solicit deal offers, national broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Those investment funds, which include both Japanese and overseas-based funds, have already signed initial contracts, the report said.

Toshiba, which has been locked in a years-long battle with some of its major shareholders over its direction, said last month it would solicit potential buyout offers, bolstering hopes of a lucrative exit for its hedge fund investors.