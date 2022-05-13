Logo
More than 10 funds consider making strategic proposals to Toshiba -NHK
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

13 May 2022 07:51AM (Updated: 13 May 2022 07:51AM)
TOKYO : More than 10 investment funds are considering making strategic proposals, including a potential buyout, to Toshiba Corp after the Japanese conglomerate said it would solicit deal offers, national broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Those investment funds, which include both Japanese and overseas-based funds, have already signed initial contracts, the report said.

Toshiba, which has been locked in a years-long battle with some of its major shareholders over its direction, said last month it would solicit potential buyout offers, bolstering hopes of a lucrative exit for its hedge fund investors.

Source: Reuters

