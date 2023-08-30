Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

More than half of S Korean exporters missing earnings targets in China - survey
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

More than half of S Korean exporters missing earnings targets in China - survey

More than half of S Korean exporters missing earnings targets in China - survey

FILE PHOTO: A truck driver stands next to his truck as he gets ready to transport a shipping container at Pusan Newport Terminal in Busan, South Korea, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

30 Aug 2023 07:33PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : More than half of South Korea's exporters are missing their target earnings in China this year, a survey showed on Wednesday, amid weak demand and worries over external risk.

In a survey conducted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), 52.4 per cent of 302 South Korean exporters to China said their earnings so far this year have been lower than their targets at the beginning of the year.

Some 45 per cent said their earnings had met targets, while 2.6 per cent said they had exceeded them.

Asked about their biggest concern, 33.7 per cent cited weak consumer spending in China, followed by 26.7 per cent who cited sluggish industrial production, while 20 per cent cited trade conflicts with the United States and 19.6 per cent higher trade barriers.

The survey result comes as South Korean exports suffer their longest downturn since early 2020, mostly because of weak demand in China.

"Domestic companies were looking forward to an economic rebound in the second half with a recovery of the Chinese economy," the KCCI said. "Instead, concerns are growing."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.