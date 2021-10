TOKYO : The ratio of Japanese households that expect prices to rise a year from now stood at 68.2per cent in September, up from 66.8per cent three months ago, a quarterly central bank survey showed on Monday.

The ratio of households that expect prices to rise five years from now, however, fell to 78.1per cent from 79.3per cent in June, the Bank of Japan's survey showed.

