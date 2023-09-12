Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

More writers sue OpenAI for copyright infringement over AI training
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

More writers sue OpenAI for copyright infringement over AI training

More writers sue OpenAI for copyright infringement over AI training

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT, March 21, 2023, in Boston. Several news organizations, writers and photographers groups are seeking regulations to govern the fast-moving artificial intelligence technology that threatens upheavals for their businesses. In an open letter sent on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, outlined priorities for setting rules on the technology, which is developing faster than regulators can keep up with. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

12 Sep 2023 06:33AM (Updated: 12 Sep 2023 06:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A group of US authors, including Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Chabon, has sued OpenAI in federal court in San Francisco, accusing the Microsoft-backed program of misusing their writing to train its popular artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT.

Chabon, playwright David Henry Hwang and authors Matthew Klam, Rachel Louise Snyder and Ayelet Waldman said in their lawsuit on Friday (Sep 8) that OpenAI copied their works without permission to teach ChatGPT to respond to human text prompts.

Chabon's representatives referred queries about the lawsuit to the writers' lawyers. Those lawyers and representatives for OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

The lawsuit is at least the third proposed copyright-infringement class action filed by authors against Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Companies, including Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Stability AI, have also been sued by copyright owners over the use of their work in AI training.

OpenAI and other companies have argued that AI training makes fair use of copyrighted material scraped from the internet.

ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer application in history earlier this year, reaching 100 million monthly active users in January, before being supplanted by Meta's Threads app.

The new San Francisco lawsuit said that works like books, plays and articles are particularly valuable for ChatGPT's training as the "best examples of high-quality, long form writing".

The authors alleged that their writing was included in ChatGPT's training dataset without their permission, arguing that the system can accurately summarize their works and generate text that mimics their styles.

The lawsuit requested an unspecified amount of money damages and an order blocking OpenAI's "unlawful and unfair business practices".

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

AI

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.