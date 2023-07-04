Logo
Business

Morgan Stanley banker Kim to join Deutsche Bank as Chairman of Asia Pacific M&A -memo

04 Jul 2023 05:52PM
HONG KONG : Morgan Stanley banker Samuel Kim will join Deutsche Bank as Chairman of M&A, Asia-Pacific，according to an internal memo of the German bank viewed by Reuters.

Kim, who was most recently Chairman of M&A for Asia-Pacific, will likely join Deutsche Bank in the next few months, reporting to Mayooran Elalingam, the bank's head of investment banking coverage & advisory for Asia Pacific, the memo said.

Hong Kong-based Kim spent 24 years with Morgan Stanley, where he held a number of senior positions, including head of M&A, vice chairman of investment banking and chairman of M&A.

Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Kim worked at Salomon Brothers in New York, the memo said.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank confirmed the content of the memo.

Kim and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

