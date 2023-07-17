Logo
Morgan Stanley cuts China's 2023 and 2024 growth forecasts
Morgan Stanley cuts China's 2023 and 2024 growth forecasts

FILE PHOTO: People ride bikes and scooters on a street at Beijing's Central Business District, in Beijing, China June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

17 Jul 2023 06:19PM (Updated: 17 Jul 2023 07:16PM)
LONDON : Morgan Stanley revised down its China 2023 economic growth forecast by 0.7 per centage points to 5 per cent on Monday after the country reported a "weak" second quarter GDP reading.

Adding that government was also being slow to provide stimulus, Morgan Stanley's analysts said: "Market scepticism on China's growth outlook is on the rise".

The bank also trimmed its 2024 GDP forecast by 40 basis point, to 4.5 per cent, which it said implied "a return to China's post-Covid potential growth trend".

(This story has been refiled to remove an incorrect picture)

Source: Reuters

