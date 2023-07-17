Morgan Stanley cuts China's 2023 and 2024 growth forecasts

LONDON : Morgan Stanley revised down its China 2023 economic growth forecast by 0.7 per centage points to 5 per cent on Monday after the country reported a "weak" second quarter GDP reading.

Adding that government was also being slow to provide stimulus, Morgan Stanley's analysts said: "Market scepticism on China's growth outlook is on the rise".

The bank also trimmed its 2024 GDP forecast by 40 basis point, to 4.5 per cent, which it said implied "a return to China's post-Covid potential growth trend".

