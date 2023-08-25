Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Business

Morgan Stanley cuts price target for MSCI China
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

25 Aug 2023 09:46AM
SINGAPORE : Morgan Stanley on Friday cut its price target for MSCI China, a week after it lowered its economic growth forecast for China this year in the wake of disappointing data from the world's second-biggest economy.

Morgan Stanley said its June 2024 target for MSCI China was now 60, down from 70. MSCI China closed at 59.072 on Thursday and is down about 8 per cent this year.

The brokerage said it expects the pattern of substantial earnings misses versus consensus to continue in the current deflationary macro-economic environment.

Source: Reuters

