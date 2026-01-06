Morgan Stanley files for bitcoin, solana ETFs in digital assets push

Jan 6 : ‌Morgan Stanley is seeking regulatory approval to launch exchange-traded funds tied to the price of cryptocurrency tokens, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The bank is looking to launch ETFs ‌tied to the price of cryptocurrencies ‌bitcoin and solana, according to the filings.

The move will deepen the bank's presence in the cryptocurrency space and comes two years after the SEC approved the first U.S.-listed spot bitcoin ETF.

Regulatory clarity ‍under U.S. President Donald Trump has encouraged mainstream finance companies to embrace digital assets, which were once considered merely speculative instruments.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In December, the Office of the ​Comptroller of the ‌Currency also allowed banks to act as intermediaries on crypto transactions, narrowing the gap ​between the traditional sector and digital assets.

Several investors prefer ⁠holding crypto via ETFs, ‌which provide greater liquidity and security, and simplified ​regulatory compliance compared to managing the underlying asset directly.

Asset management firm T. Rowe Price ‍had also filed for its first crypto ETF ⁠last year, as institutional firms increasingly embrace digital assets.

(Reporting ​by Arasu Kannagi ‌Basil and Ateev Bhandari in Bengaluru; ‍Editing ​by Krishna Chandra Eluri)