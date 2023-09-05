Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Morgan Stanley turns "bearish" on emerging market FX again
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Morgan Stanley turns "bearish" on emerging market FX again

Morgan Stanley turns "bearish" on emerging market FX again

FILE PHOTO: Coins and banknotes of China's yuan are seen in this illustration picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

05 Sep 2023 10:01PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Morgan Stanley's analysts returned to a 'bearish' stance on emerging market FX on Tuesday, predicting China's economic strains would continue to push down its currency and flagged the growing set of developing countries also now cutting interest rates.

"We expect more CNH (yuan) weakness, and China macro risks add to existing pressure from weak global growth and EM central bank easing cycles," a new report from the U.S. investment bank, which moved its stance on EM FX to bearish from neutral, said.

"We maintain a neutral stance on EM rates and credit," it added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.