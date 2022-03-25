Logo
Morocco announces US$180 million in automotive wiring systems investments
Car industry terminal is pictured at Tanger-Med port in Ksar Sghir near the coastal city of Tangier, Morocco, on Jun 26, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal)

25 Mar 2022 02:24AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 04:33AM)
RABAT: Morocco signed new investment deals on Thursday worth US$180 million with five automotive cable suppliers as it pushes to meet the growing demand from electric vehicle makers, industry minister Ryad Mezzour said.

Under the deals, Japan's Yazaki will set up a new wiring plant worth US$38 million in Tangiers and expand its existing factories in Kenitra and Tangier for US$40 million, a company representative said during the signing ceremony.

Japan's Sumitomo also said it will expand its electric harness plant in Casablanca in a US$15 million investment.

During the same event, US auto parts maker Lear said it will set up a plant for electric cables in Meknes totalling US$20.6 million and a new terminals and connectors plant in Tangier for US$28 million.

Germany's Stahlschmidt said it will launch a plant making cables and locking systems in Tangier for US$11 million.

TE connectivity said it will set up a connectors moulding and assembly plant worth US$20.8 million in Tangier.

The automotive ecosystem topped Morocco's exports for the last seven years with sales totalling US$8.6 billion in 2021, up 16 per cent from a year earlier.

Morocco is home to production plants of French carmakers Renault and PSA. Morocco's total car exports were 358,745 vehicles in 2021, up 18 per cent from 2020.

Morocco plans to increase its car production capacity to 1 million vehicles annually, from 700,000 currently, which includes 40,000 electric vehicles, said Mezzour.

Locally-made parts now represent 63 per cent of Morocco-exported cars, he said.

Source: Reuters

