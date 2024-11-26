Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Morocco preparing law to allow cryptocurrencies, central bank chief says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Morocco preparing law to allow cryptocurrencies, central bank chief says

Morocco preparing law to allow cryptocurrencies, central bank chief says

Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

26 Nov 2024 07:25PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RABAT : A draft law on cryptocurrencies is undergoing the process of adoption in Morocco, the governor of its central bank, Abdellatif Jouahri, said on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrencies have been banned in Morocco since 2017, but the public continues to use them underground, circumventing restrictions.

The central bank, known as Bank Al Maghrib, "has prepared a draft law regulating crypto assets, which is currently in the adoption process," Jouahri told an international conference in Rabat.

Bank Al Maghrib was also exploring a central bank digital currency (CBDC), he said.

"Regarding central bank digital currencies, and like many countries around the world, we are exploring to what extent this new form of currency could contribute to achieving certain public policy objectives, particularly in terms of financial inclusion," he said.

A CBDC is controlled by the central bank, in contrast to cryptocurrencies that are usually decentralised.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement