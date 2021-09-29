Moscow office of Group IB cybersecurity firm searched by police - company

MOSCOW : Law enforcement officers searched the Moscow offices of Russian cybersecurity company Group IB on Tuesday, the company said on Wednesday, and one news outlet reported the firm's Chief Executive Ilya Sachkov had been detained.

Group IB did not respond to a request for comment about Sachkov and Reuters could not independently confirm whether he had been detained or not.

Group IB focuses on investigating high tech crimes and online fraud, with a global client base that includes banks, energy companies and telecoms firms.

Group IB said in a statement that the searches had begun on Tuesday morning, with law enforcement officials leaving that evening. It said it had no information about why the searches were being conducted.

The RTVI TV channel said Sachkov had been detained on Tuesday, citing a source in law enforcement. An RTVI correspondent also reported that men were dragging things from Group IB's office to a van parked outside.

Group IB said all services were still running as normal and that the security of client data was ensured by the company's geographically distributed infrastructure.

The company said it was working to clarify the situation.

