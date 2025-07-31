Most Asian markets down as Fed holds and Trump announces fresh tariffs

HONG KONG: Asian markets mostly fell Thursday (Jul 31) while the dollar held most of its gains as traders weighed a cautious Federal Reserve with strong tech earnings and Donald Trump's tariffs on key economies South Korea and India.

The central bank held interest rates steady and refrained from suggesting it would cut any time soon as he brushed off relentless pressure from the US president, with recent data indicating inflation remains elevated.

While two members of the policyboard took the rare move of dissenting and voting to cut, investors pared their bets on a reduction in September sending the dollar rallying against its peers.

The bank cited a moderation in economic activity in the first half and "solid" labour market conditions but warned "uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated", while inflation too is somewhat heightened.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Asked about Trump's tariff deals and whether they brought more certainty, Fed boss Jerome Powell told reporters: "It's been a very dynamic time for these trade negotiations."

He added that "we're still a ways away from seeing where things settle down".