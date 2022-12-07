Logo
Most crypto likely to be regulated as securities, says CEO of NYSE-owner ICE
Most crypto likely to be regulated as securities, says CEO of NYSE-owner ICE

Jeff Sprecher, chief executive officer of IntercontinentalExchange speaks during the Sandler O'Neill global exchange and brokerage conference in New York June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

07 Dec 2022 03:08AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2022 03:08AM)
NEW YORK : Most cryptocurrency tokens will likely be regulated as securities under existing securities laws in the fallout of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Jeff Sprecher, chief executive officer of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on Tuesday.

"I think you're going to see essentially tokens become securities - I mean they probably already are, but they're going to be regulated and dealt like securities," Sprecher said at a financial services conference hosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Source: Reuters

