Most crypto likely to be regulated as securities, says CEO of NYSE-owner ICE

NEW YORK : Most cryptocurrency tokens will likely be regulated as securities under existing securities laws in the fallout of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Jeff Sprecher, chief executive officer of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on Tuesday.

"I think you're going to see essentially tokens become securities - I mean they probably already are, but they're going to be regulated and dealt like securities," Sprecher said at a financial services conference hosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.