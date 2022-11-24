Most Fed officials say slower rate hike pace appropriate 'soon'

WASHINGTON: A majority of US Federal Reserve policymakers found that a slower pace of interest rate hikes would "likely soon be appropriate," the central bank said on Wednesday (Nov 23).

The Fed has embarked on an aggressive path to cool demand and bring down prices as inflation in the world's biggest economy surged to the highest level in decades, raising the benchmark borrowing rate six times this year.

With inflation hovering around 7.7 per cent, the latest policy meeting in early November produced a fourth consecutive three-quarter point interest rate hike, a major rise.

This brings the rate to a range between 3.75 and four per cent, the highest since January 2008.

But "a substantial majority of participants judged that a slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate", according to minutes of the November meeting released Wednesday.

"A slower pace in these circumstances would better allow the committee to assess progress toward its goals of maximum employment and price stability," the minutes said.

Participants of the meeting noted that it would take time for the full effects of policy to be realised, and a few found that easing the pace of interest rate hikes could lower risks of instability in the financial system.

In a sign of diverging opinions, some cautioned the impact of rate hikes could "exceed what was required" to bring down inflation.