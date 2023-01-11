Most Japan households expect prices to rise in year ahead - BOJ survey

TOKYO : The ratio of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now stood at 85.0 per cent in December, down from 85.7 per cent in September, a quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) showed on Wednesday.

The ratio of households expecting prices to rise five years from now stood at 76.7 per cent, down from 78.3 per cent three months ago, the survey showed.

The quarterly BOJ survey on households is among data closely watched by the central bank to determine the outlook for inflation.