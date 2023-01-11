Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Most Japan households expect prices to rise in year ahead - BOJ survey
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Most Japan households expect prices to rise in year ahead - BOJ survey

Most Japan households expect prices to rise in year ahead - BOJ survey

People walk as they make their way at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan December 23, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

11 Jan 2023 12:40PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2023 12:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The ratio of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now stood at 85.0 per cent in December, down from 85.7 per cent in September, a quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) showed on Wednesday.

The ratio of households expecting prices to rise five years from now stood at 76.7 per cent, down from 78.3 per cent three months ago, the survey showed.

The quarterly BOJ survey on households is among data closely watched by the central bank to determine the outlook for inflation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.