Most Japanese companies see yen's decline as detrimental for business

TOKYO : More than half of Japanese companies expect a hit to earnings from current yen weakness and more than three quarters believe the currency's decline is detrimental to business, a Reuters poll found.

Below are the questions and answers in the March 30-April 8 poll, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentages. Percentage totals for a given question may not come to exactly 100per cent due to rounding. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. A total of 240 companies responded to the survey.

1. The yen is weakening. How do you think the current yen weakening could affect your earnings? (Pick one)

Boost profits Boost profits No impact Decrease profits Decrease profits Polled Replied

considerably somewhat somewhat considerably

All 4per cent 19per cent 30per cent 36per cent 12per cent 499 241

Manufacturers 6per cent 29per cent 17per cent 34per cent 14per cent 250 125

Non-manufacturers 2per cent 9per cent 44per cent 37per cent 9per cent 249 116

2. How much yen weakness can your business tolerate? (Pick one)

120 yen 125 yen 130 yen 135 yen 140 yen Polled Replied

All 45per cent 31per cent 18per cent 3per cent 2per cent 499 217

Manufacturers 44per cent 29per cent 20per cent 4per cent 3per cent 250 112

Non-manufacturers 47per cent 33per cent 17per cent 1per cent 2per cent 249 105

3. What levels of yen weakness would you describe as "bad" for the economy? (Pick one)

120 yen 125 yen 130 yen 135 yen 140 yen or more Polled Replied

All 16per cent 18per cent 41per cent 8per cent 18per cent 499 219

Manufacturers 15per cent 21per cent 40per cent 10per cent 14per cent 250 112

Non-manufacturers 16per cent 15per cent 41per cent 7per cent 21per cent 249 107

4. Do you think an additional economic package is needed to prop up the economy?

Yes No Polled Replied

All 72per cent 28per cent 499 236

Manufacturers 73per cent 27per cent 250 121

Non-manufacturers 70per cent 30per cent 249 115

5. For those who answered yes to Q4, how big should the economic package be? (Pick one)

Less than 1 trln - 5 6 trln - 10 11 trln - 16 trln - More than Polled Replied

1 trln yen trln yen trln yen 15 trln yen 20 trln yen 10 trln yen

All 4per cent 48per cent 29per cent 6per cent 2per cent 10per cent 499 156

Manufacturers 5per cent 56per cent 25per cent 4per cent 2per cent 9per cent 250 81

Non-manufacturers 4per cent 40per cent 35per cent 9per cent 1per cent 11per cent 249 75

6. Do you think nuclear reactors should be restarted quickly to address energy security following the Ukraine crisis?

Need to No need Polled Replied

hurry for rush

All 57per cent 43per cent 499 228

Manufacturers 59per cent 41per cent 250 116

Non-manufacturers 55per cent 45per cent 249 112

7. After excluding Russia from SWIFT and revoking its most-favoured nation status, should Japan adopt further sanctions against Moscow such as ban on oil and natural gas imports and/or withdrawing from joint development projects?

Yes No Polled Replied

All 76per cent 24per cent 499 219

Manufacturers 78per cent 22per cent 250 108

Non-manufacturers 74per cent 26per cent 249 111

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)