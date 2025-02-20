Most US manufacturers forecast layoffs at Vietnam operations with Trump tariffs, survey shows

HANOI: Most US manufacturers surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam said they would be likely forced to lay off workers if the Trump administration imposed tariffs on the export-reliant Southeast Asian country.

The survey was conducted from Feb 4-11 over the period when US President Donald Trump had already approved 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium and had pre-announced broader reciprocal tariffs on countries with trade imbalances, and sector-specific duties on semiconductors, cars and pharmaceuticals.

"Among manufacturers, nearly two-thirds foresee potential layoffs," AmCham said, noting the percentage fell to less than half for all businesses.

The survey is based on input from more than 100 of AmCham Vietnam's members, which include big multinational companies such as Intel and Nike.

Vietnam has profited in recent years from big investments by manufacturers that transferred operations from China after Trump imposed tariffs on Beijing in 2018 during his first term.

More than 60 per cent of the country's US$500 billion stock of foreign investment is in manufacturing, according to data from Vietnam's government updated to the end of January.

Foreign investors with manufacturing operations in Vietnam had largely remained upbeat after Trump's announcements of tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada at the start of his second presidential term, according to conversations Reuters had with a dozen industry specialists.

But the mood has partly changed with the new tariff threats.