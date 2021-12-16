Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Motional partners with Uber to provide autonomous food deliveries in California
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Motional partners with Uber to provide autonomous food deliveries in California

Motional partners with Uber to provide autonomous food deliveries in California

FILE PHOTO: An Uber Eats delivery bag is seen in this photo. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

16 Dec 2021 09:14PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 09:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Motional, the self-driving joint venture of Hyundai Motor Co and Aptiv PLC, on Thursday said it was entering the autonomous delivery market by providing meal kits for some California Uber Technologies Inc customers.

Motional said it would start delivering meals from select restaurants on Uber's food delivery app Eats in Santa Monica in early 2022.

The companies did not say whether the partnership would be expanded to other locations. But Motional President and Chief Executive Karl Iagnemma in a statement said the joint-venture was seeing "many long-term opportunities for further deploying Motional's technology across the Uber platform."

The deliveries will be made in Hyundai's fully electric IONIQ-5 vehicles, converted to operate autonomously. A spokesperson said a safety driver will be present inside the vehicles.

Asked whether Uber Eats customers would have to walk to the vehicles to accept their meal orders, the spokesperson said the companies would share more details on the service ahead of the launch.

Motional's pivot to food delivery follows a move by many companies in the self-driving industry to expand from their original ambition of providing a consumer robotaxi services.

Self-driving companies have repeatedly pushed out timelines to provide truly driverless rides, with only a few limited fully autonomous programs available across the U.S.

Automating the delivery of goods in less challenging environments, such as suburbs or along highway stretches, is offering a faster way to generate returns.

Motional has been operating a robotaxi pilot program in Las Vegas with U.S. Uber rival Lyft Inc over the last three years. Motional and Lyft in November said they will launch a fully driverless ride-hail service in Las Vegas in 2023.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by David Gregorio)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us