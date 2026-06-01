Motorola Solutions bets on anti-drone tech with $1.5 billion D-Fend deal

June 1 : Motorola Solutions will buy Israeli counter-drone technology maker D-Fend Solutions for $1.5 billion to tap rising demand from governments and critical infrastructure operators to counter rising security threats.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, the telecom equipment firm said in a statement on Monday.

Rising use of drones in conflicts including the U.S-Israeli war on Iran has underscored the growing need for systems that can safely intercept and control drones without disrupting communications or causing damage.

D-Fend Solutions' technology uses radio waves to take control of rogue drones mid-flight, rather than jamming signals or shooting them down. Its flagship product, EnforceAir, is deployed in nearly 30 countries, including major NATO members, to protect military zones, airports and critical infrastructure.

“Rogue drones have transformed our skies into a landscape of unpredictable risk, where simple detection is no longer enough,” said Greg Brown, CEO of Motorola Solutions.