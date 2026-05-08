Motorola Solutions raises annual forecasts on robust demand

May 7 : Motorola Solutions on Thursday raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts, driven by strong demand for its critical communications equipment and video security systems.

The company has benefited from robust demand from public safety agencies and commercial enterprises looking to upgrade their communication and security infrastructure.

• Motorola Solutions provides mission-critical communication products and services to public safety agencies and commercial customers.

• Growth is primarily driven by its Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems, the core communications equipment for first responders, and the expansion of its video security and access control portfolio.

• The Software and Services segment, which includes command center software and higher-margin recurring revenue streams, grew 18 per cent in the first quarter, underscoring Motorola's strategy to become a more integrated software and hardware platform.

• It ended the quarter with a backlog of $15.7 billion, up 11 per cent from the year-ago period, on the back of broad-based demand.

• The company now sees full-year 2026 revenue of about $12.8 billion, compared with its prior projection of $12.7 billion.

• It expects annual adjusted profit per share in the range of $16.87 to $16.99, above its earlier forecast of $16.70 to $16.85.

• For the second quarter, the company sees revenue growth of about 8.5 per cent, compared with analysts' expectation of a growth of 8.2 per cent, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• Motorola Solutions posted revenue of $2.71 billion for the first quarter ended April 4, compared with an estimate of $2.70 billion.

• In April, it acquired HyperYou, a provider of conversational, agentic AI, and announced the roll out additional specialized AI agents that it says can understand the context of 911 calls, radio traffic and other data sources to take emergency actions.