Made in Madrid: The Spanish tailors outfitting world cinema

ALGETE, Spain: With a vast wardrobe catering to everything from House of the Dragon to The Crown, Spain's Peris Costumes has carved out a well-tailored niche for itself, renting costumes to producers across the globe.

"Here, you can find everything," says CEO Javier Toledo showing off a vast array of costumes and accessories - from suits of armour to frock coats, sailor suits and monastic robes.

All around him mannequins dressed in 18th-century gowns stand next to posters of the many films his company has worked on in recent years.

"There are starting to be rather a lot," admits the 63-year-old entrepreneur with white hair and a neatly trimmed goatee whose business is based in Algete, a small town just outside Madrid.