M&S CEO: Most of cyberattack impact will be behind us by August
FILE PHOTO: A Marks and Spencer (M&S) logo is seen on the outside of a store in Cheshire, Britain August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

01 Jul 2025 06:56PM
LONDON :Most of the impact of the cyberattack which hit Marks & Spencer in April will be behind it by August, Chief Executive Stuart Machin told shareholders at the retailer's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

He said that the half of its online store which is not yet open will be fully restored within the next four weeks, and other systems which are currently being rebuilt will be operating by August.

"I'm really hoping by August, the majority of this is behind us, and customers will see the full M&S," Machin said.

Source: Reuters
