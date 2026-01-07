Jan 6 : ‌MSCI said on Tuesday it will not proceed with a proposal to exclude digital asset treasury companies, or DATCOs, from its indexes, but will launch a broader consultation on how non-operating companies should be treated.

MSCI said it would maintain the existing ‌treatment of companies on its preliminary ‌list of DATCOs, defined as those whose digital asset holdings account for 50 per cent or more of total assets.

That means Strategy will remain in the firm's global benchmarks for now.

Shares of Strategy rose around 6 per cent in after-market trading. ‍The stock slumped about 47.5 per cent in 2025.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"MSCI confirmed Digital Asset Treasury Companies will remain in MSCI Indexes for the Feb 2026 review. A strong outcome for neutral indexing and ​economic reality," Strategy said ‌in a post on X.

MSCI said that feedback from investors showed concern that some DATCOs share ​characteristics with investment funds.

"Distinguishing between investment companies and other companies ⁠that hold non-operating assets, such ‌as digital assets, as part of their core ​operations rather than for investment purposes requires further research and consultation with market participants," MSCI said ‍in the statement.

"For instance, assessing index eligibility across a range ⁠of these types of entities may require additional inclusion assessment ​criteria, such as financial-statement-based ‌or other indicators."