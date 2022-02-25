Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

MSCI says it won't make previously flagged changes to Russian securities due to sanctions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

MSCI says it won't make previously flagged changes to Russian securities due to sanctions

MSCI says it won't make previously flagged changes to Russian securities due to sanctions

FILE PHOTO: The MSCI logo is seen in this June 20, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

25 Feb 2022 08:33AM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 08:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : MSCI will not implement changes for Russian securities that it had previously announced as part of its February review, following U.S. sanctions targeting Russia, the index provider said in a statement on Thursday.

MSCI also said it welcomed feedback from market participants on the impact of the U.S. sanctions on their investment processes, including whether any additional changes to MSCI indexes may be necessary or helpful "to maintain the investability of relevant MSCI indexes".

The changes, which were announced earlier this month, as part of MSCI's regular review process, had been due to be implemented as of the market's close on Feb. 28.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us