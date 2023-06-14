Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mubadala forms $600 million Japanese residential property venture
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mubadala forms $600 million Japanese residential property venture

Mubadala forms $600 million Japanese residential property venture

A view of the Tokyo skyline is seen through the window of a special bus transporting journalists to the media hotel during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

14 Jun 2023 05:41PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI : Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala has formed a joint venture with Proprium Capital Partners and Manulife Investment Management to build an up to 80 billion yen ($572 million) property portfolio, Mubadala and Proprium said on Wednesday

Samurai Capital, a leading asset manager with significant experience in managing property assets, will partner the venture.

"The joint venture was seeded with existing rental multi-family properties in Japan and will seek to acquire additional assets," Proprium Capital said in its statement.

Targeting urban dwellers in Tokyo and Osaka, the seed assets are high-quality properties with convenient access to railway stations and nearby neighborhood amenities, Proprium added.

($1 = 139.8900 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.