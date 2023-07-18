Logo
Business

MUFG, Morgan Stanley to collaborate on forex trading, Japan equity research
Business

MUFG, Morgan Stanley to collaborate on forex trading, Japan equity research

MUFG, Morgan Stanley to collaborate on forex trading, Japan equity research
People queue inside a branch of the Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFJ) Financial Group's bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 1, 2016. (File photo: REUTERS/Yuya Shino)
MUFG, Morgan Stanley to collaborate on forex trading, Japan equity research
The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Jan 20, 2015. (File photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)
18 Jul 2023 03:43PM (Updated: 18 Jul 2023 03:53PM)
TOKYO: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday (Jul 18) they will collaborate on foreign exchange trading and in the Japanese research and equity businesses for institutional clients.

The steps would deepen their collaboration, which started with MUFG's US$9 billion investment in Morgan Stanley in 2008.

Under the new partnership, MUFG's main banking unit will use Morgan Stanley's global foreign exchange business platform for the merit of scale and for a more competitive offering to its clients.

For the Japanese research and equity businesses for institutional clients, the duo will combine those operations at their two brokerage joint ventures, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities.

MUFG owns 22.6 per cent of Morgan Stanley. Their current partnership includes global investment banking and wealth management.

Source: Reuters/px

