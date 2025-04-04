Logo
Multiple Australian pension funds hit by coordinated hacking, media reports say

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front the word "Cybercrime" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

04 Apr 2025 08:59AM
SYDNEY : Multiple Australian pension funds have been hit by coordinated hacking that compromised thousands of member accounts, local media reported on Friday.

AustralianSuper, Australian Retirement Trust, Hostplus, the largest retail superannuation brand owner Insignia Financial and the default industry pension fund for retail workers REST have all been affected, reports said.

There are also fears other funds in Australia's A$4.2 trillion ($2.66 trillion) industry could be compromised, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

REST Chief Executive Officer Vicki Doyle told Reuters in a statement that her pension fund, with A$93 billion of assets under management, had suffered an attack last weekend that impacted around 1 per cent of its 2 million members.

Other funds did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 1.5800 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters
